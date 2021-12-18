Nubank launched, this Friday (17), an automated online calculator to help those who have debt and are looking to control their finances.

Nubank’s calculator works via questions about priorities, monthly income, average fixed costs, debts in arrears, total debts and how much you can pay per month to pay them off. After answering all this, a “solution” appears to you, showing possibilities and tips for you to reach the proposed objective.

+Nubank ends week worth $54.6 billion

According to the Consumer Debt and Default Survey, in August 2021, 71% of the Brazilian population was in debt.

Debt can snowball if the consumer doesn’t have control over it. In addition, an indebted person finds it more difficult to access credit, in addition to spending more and more money on interest and risking having his CPF deducted. Therefore, alternatives such as the Nubank calculator, for those who are not familiar with the world of finance, are always welcome in the market.

Nubank emphasizes that, when using its online calculator, “no data will be stored by the bank or used for other purposes, and will not influence its business relationship with Nubank”.

