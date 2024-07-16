Funds will start trading from this Tuesday (16th July); the minimum investment is R$100

A Nu Asset Managementinvestment fund manager of Nubankannounced this Tuesday (16.Jul.2024) the launch of 2 ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) in partnership with B3, which operates the Brazilian stock exchange. LVOL11 (Nu Ibov Smart Low Volatility B3) and HIGH11 (Nu Ibov Smart High Beta B3) will be traded as of this Tuesday.

According to Nubank, LVOL11 includes stocks with lower volatility, while HIGH11 offers exposure to companies with greater sensitivity to results (Beta), albeit with greater risk.

The new products aim to diversify investors’ portfolios according to their strategies, profiles and needs, according to the fund manager.

“When we decided to enter the ETF market, we saw this investment product category as a way to innovate in the Brazilian market and spread knowledge about this type of fund. LVOL11 and HIGH11 follow our purpose of offering solutions focused on investors.”said Andrés Kikuchi, executive director of Nu Asset Management, in a note to the market.

Open to individual investors, the minimum investment in assets is R$100, with an administration fee of 0.5% per year and liquidity of 2 business days (D+2) for redemption.

The new ETFs join the assets launched in September last year: NDIV11, focused on remuneration in the form of dividends, and NSDV11, which reinvests dividends in the fund itself.

The 2 ETFs together have around 17,700 shareholders and hold R$77.3 million in assets under management.

With information from Investing Brazil.