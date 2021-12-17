Nubank’s IPO was the talk here. ‘The Buffet backed Brazilian fintech’ (“Brazilian fintech supported by Buffet”, in free translation) was news in all the media, rising 14% on the day that Brazilian markets suffered from the more contractionary tone adopted by COPOM in last night.

However, what did not fail to surprise, again, was the ‘valuation’: with the IPO priced at the top of the indicative range, the market assessed that Nubank is worth more than Banco Itaú, an institution with millions of customers, billions in credit portfolio, decades of market experience and consistent record of profits. Will be? One thing is certain: without people hugging the Brazilian flag, the “roxinho” party (the company’s nickname thanks to the logo’s color) in New York was the IPO of a Brazilian company that most caught the attention of foreign investors in recent times. An extremely talented team managed to put on its feet what a lot of people have tried, and are still trying, without success.

+ Inflation doesn’t go away by itself

Despite having entered the radar of American investors, doubts still persist: after all, who buys Nubank shares is buying what? Is it a bank or a fintech? Is it a bet in Brazil or is the model ‘plug and play’ and works anywhere? How will it behave in a high interest rate environment? Are you going to take over the incumbent’s market or are you going to bankroll the unbanked? Or both? How is governance, considering that David Velez has 75% of the voting power? Oh, and what is Anitta doing on the board anyway?

Despite being rudimentary businesses, banks operate in a high-risk environment. Think that the business model involves borrowing money from those who have the resources available to invest, and lending it to those who need it, taking the risk of defaulting along the way. These are naturally leveraged businesses, which move the public’s money and, therefore, are extremely regulated. The “roxinho”, despite walking like a bank, dressing like a bank, talking like a bank and having a bank in the name, is not yet a bank: it is a finance company combined with a payment institution. This means that it has a restricted role in the market and, therefore, the regulatory body is less punitive to it. To deliver what is built into the price, Nubank will inevitably have to obtain a bank charter – and then that regulatory situation will change. Is very.

It’s not a bank yet, but it’s definitely fintech. The model is fully digital, the customer experience is extremely positive, and, in fact, Nubank has brought about a technological evolution into an outdated and inefficient business model. It turns out that the “banks” are not sleeping on the spot: Itaú already has more than 10 million customers in its digital bank and, of that total, 85% did not have an active account in the traditional bank. The “purple” walked first, but ended up pushing the incumbents down the same path. And, in addition to the bank, there are others, like Inter and C6, that are strong in the game. The market dispute from now on will become increasingly difficult.

If it’s ‘plug and play’, I can’t say. However, in another life, I have tried to install systems produced to the specifications of the Brazilian Jaboticabal in other Latin American countries and even here in the USA, without any success. But, as I said, this was in another life and a lot has changed. I’m skeptical, but I’m not stubborn.

Governance issues, for now, are in the back seat while the car is moving at an accelerated speed. When the speed slows down, this discussion gains more force. In short, I like the ‘case’ as a whole, and I tip my hat to what they’ve achieved so far. However, as a ‘value investor’, I have to be disciplined and hope to arrive at a price that is more in line with the risk. I could be called arrogant (or worse), considering that the general patriarch of the ‘value investors’ invested money there. I won’t be the only one, but it’s still not for me. In the current scenario, the model orders to buy Itaú.

Whether I’m wrong or not, time will tell. One thing, however, is certain: Nubank, in addition to putting on a show, came to market at the right time. With the Fed worried about inflation and interest rates on the verge of going up here, its IPO would have been much more difficult if it had been scheduled for next year. There are great fintech out there that, in today’s eyes, are worth less than 70% of what they were a few months ago. The decision to reduce the price range and make the IPO viable was extremely right. Another goal from “roxinho”. Congratulations.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?