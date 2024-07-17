Mauro Balessai Mauro Balessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 07/17/2024 – 13:17

The Nubank app is experiencing instability this Wednesday, the 17th, according to reports from customers on social media.

According to the posts, the following message appears: “An error has occurred. The information could not be loaded. Please try again.”

On DownDetector, a website that monitors online services, there was a peak of 739 notifications of problems with the app at 10:52 am. Then, at 12:51 pm, another 442 notifications.

Nubank

Questioned by the website THIS IS MONEYNubank states that it “is aware of an instability in the app and is working to restore services as soon as possible.”

Article being updated*