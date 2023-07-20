Estadão Contenti

7/19/2023 – 9:00 pm

Nubank confirmed by means of a note that, after completing the technical analysis of the already available Desenrola requirements, it will participate in the program.

The bank said it will cancel the negatives for people with debts of up to R$100 and will share more details of its membership as it advances in the process.

“Nubank will inform, in due course, the conditions and criteria for renegotiations within the scope of the program, as well as the service channels that will be made available”, says the note.

On Monday, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, had estimated that the cancellation of debts in the first phase of Desenrola could reach R$ 200 million if Nubank joined and the number of CPFs reached could increase from 1.5 million to 2.5 million.
























