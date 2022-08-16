





Nubank announced this Monday, 15th, a new operational management model, with changes at the top level of digital banking. The company’s founder, David Vélez, remains the global CEO of fintech, which operates in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. The president is Youssef Lahrech, the current operating director of the digital bank, who will report directly to Vélez. In addition, a new post was created: director of corporate development – ​​still without a defined name. “Our board is better prepared to meet the great growth that we continue to see in the coming years”, said Vélez to the Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system.

Since its founding in 2013, Vélez says that fintech has gone from being a credit card operator, operating in Brazil, to being a financial services platform operating in different countries. In this context, fintech changes its management model.

Vélez, in addition to being global CEO, starts to prioritize long-term strategy, such as product development, expansion into new markets and acquisitions. Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO for Brazil, will also take over as director of growth. The fintech also announced the arrival of Jag Duggal (ex-Facebook), as director of products; Matt Swann (formerly of Booking.com), as chief technology officer; and Marco Araujo, legal director who joins the administration to oversee the legal and public policy areas.

Swing

Nubank also announced yesterday the results of the second quarter, with adjusted net income of US$ 17 million. Considering only Brazil, the biggest market for fintech, the operation started to be in the black, with a positive result of US$ 13 million.

The digital bank reached 65.3 million customers, a jump of 57%, considering the business in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. In credit, it became more conservative in recent months in terms of personal loan lines. The total portfolio reached US$ 9.2 billion, an expansion of 4.5% in one quarter.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.







