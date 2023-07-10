Raul Galhardii

Raul Galhardi – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/raulgalhardipinto/

07/10/2023 – 9:30 am

Share



Nubank announced a new partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon, bringing exclusive benefits to digital bank customers. From now on, Nubank users will be able to enjoy a cashback of up to 2% on their purchases on the Amazon platform. The initiative comes in anticipation of the long-awaited Prime Day, which will take place on the 11th and 12th of July.

To take advantage of this opportunity, consumers must start the purchase process directly at Shopping Nubank and complete it in the same session. It is important to highlight that all steps must be performed at once, without saving items in the cart to finish later. In addition, it is necessary to avoid opening new tabs or applications during the purchase process.

+ Amazon holds Prime Day in Brazil on July 11th and 12th

+ Amazon launches Esquenta Prime Day 2023 with offers starting July 3

Although specific details have not yet been revealed, the company promises “exclusive benefits for Amazon Prime Day”, which will be announced soon, further increasing the attractiveness of the partnership.

After completing the purchase, Nubank will send a confirmation that the cashback has been successfully applied, which will occur within 72 hours through the bank’s application. The cashback amounts will be deposited into the bank’s own account within a period of up to 90 days.

How to get cashback

To access this advantage on Amazon, users must follow a few simple steps. First, it is necessary to access the Shopping section in the Nubank application. Then slide the screen and tap the Amazon icon. Once inside the platform, just activate the cashback and make the payment directly in the app or on the Amazon website.

It is essential to remember that the cashback value is calculated based on the total of the items purchased, excluding the cost of shipping. An additional advantage is that it is not necessary to use Nubank cards to make purchases and activate cashback. Availability of cashback depends only on payment methods accepted by Amazon. However, it is important to note that Nubank accounts have a monthly limit of up to R$1,500 for cashback, which users should consider when taking advantage of this opportunity.























