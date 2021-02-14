It is encouraging that the European Commission has improved its economic forecasts for our country this year and next. Also that the intense expected growth – 5.3% and 5.6%, respectively – is the highest in the Eurozone, as was also the contraction in 2020. The optimism that these data exude is dampened, however, due to the finding that they are lower than the Government’s estimates and, even if they were confirmed, they would postpone until 2023 the recovery of precovid levels in Spain, when most of the EU countries would achieve it a year earlier. The warning from Brussels regarding the risk of a wave of business bankruptcies due to the peculiarities of the national productive fabric confirms the need to arbitrate direct aid before it is too late to save viable projects for which the security cushion they offer is already insufficient both ERTE and public endorsements. The intensity of the GDP rebound, which will be felt in the second half of the year, will depend on the epidemiological evolution and, above all, on the success of a vaccination campaign plagued so far with shocks.