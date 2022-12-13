RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Nova Transportadora do Sudeste (NTS) and Gás Natural Açu (GNA) signed a memorandum of understanding to study the potential construction of a gas pipeline to connect GNA’s Thermoelectric Park to natural gas in Porto do Porto. Açu, to the NTS transport network in Macaé, in Rio de Janeiro, the companies informed in a note this Tuesday.

The memorandum, according to the companies, is a first step towards the feasibility assessments of the project and licensing of the undertaking, called Gasoduto de Integração Norte Fluminense (GASINF).

According to the agreement, NTS is responsible for the development of the project, including technical studies, for the implementation of a connection infrastructure, consisting of a gas pipeline of approximately 105 km and additional assets necessary to connect GNA’s Natural Gas Thermoelectric Park, which includes an LNG Regasification Terminal and two thermoelectric plants, at the Cabiúnas Terminal, in Macaé.

The value of the project was not disclosed.

The companies pointed out that the pipeline would be bidirectional and designed to receive from the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), moored to the LNG Terminal, up to 15 million m³/d of natural gas and deliver up to 16 million m³ /d.

“Because it is a bidirectional gas pipeline, the GASINF would allow GNA to develop different business models, functioning as a fundamental element to guarantee commercial flexibility and enable the installation of new industries consuming natural gas in the Port of Açu, which could access the routes of outflow from the pre-salt”, said NTS Commercial Director, Hélder Ferraz.

“The potential connection of our project to the national gas pipeline network will enable the creation of new business opportunities from natural gas and the consolidation of our Gas and Energy Hub in Porto do Açu”, said in a note the CEO of GNA, Bernardo Perseke.

The project is subject to approval by the company’s management bodies, as well as by the competent government bodies.

Recently, NTS, controlled by Brookfield, had informed that it expects to invest 12 billion reais over the next eight years in projects that include storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and expansion of the transport capacity of its pipelines, to meet the growing production of the pre-salt.

(By Marta Nogueira)