When her father, King Willem III, died in 1890, the then ten-year-old Wilhelmina was the only heir to the throne. Her mother Emma took over the duties as regent until Wilhelmina turned eighteen and could be officially crowned queen. After her coronation, Wilhelmina experienced two world wars and a major economic crisis. The series highlights these events through visits to familiar places and conversations with experts.

Dieuwertje Blok presents the series on the basis of the many statues made of Queen Wilhelmina. Of all the Oranges, Wilhelmina is the one whose most statues are made of stone or bronze. Actress Ricky Koole previously played Wilhelmina in a mini-drama series and speaks in quotes from Wilhelmina for the voice-over in the NTR series.