The NTR has an episode of the children’s series Camp Cookie Lokie, in which actor Thijs Römer has a supporting role, has been taken offline. On Sunday, the episode of the series was broadcast on television in a rerun. “Due to the recent conviction of Thijs Römer, we have decided in consultation with the NPO to postpone the episode of the youth series Camp Cookie Lokie in which Römer has a supporting role, not to be repeated. The episode will also no longer be visible on NPO Start,” the broadcaster announced on Sunday RTL Boulevard.

The NTR came to the decision after outrage on social media because of Römer’s role in the broadcast. Thijs Römer was found guilty of online sex offenses with underage girls last Tuesday. He was sentenced to three months in prison, two months of which were suspended, and 240 hours of community service.

Römer had sent three fans, aged between 14 and 16, photos of his genitals and tips on how to masturbate. The court in Assen blamed Römer for taking too little responsibility for his actions. He would mainly look for the causes of his actions outside himself, so that the chance of recurrence is not excluded, according to the verdict.