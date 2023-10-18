NTR, in collaboration with NL Film, is broadcasting a comedy series about gamers: Multiplayer. The series focuses on a group of young employees in a game store. They move in a world of nerdy know-it-alls, return fraud and late-night game releases, while at the same time playing the latest games, sharing memes and trying to survive in this turbulent environment.
