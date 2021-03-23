The Celtics don’t lift their heads. Without Jayson Tatum, who rested due to physical problems, the Greens were shipwrecked against Grizzlies who are, today, infinitely better than them. For attitude, synchrony, teamwork and resilience capacity, the Tennessee franchise is pulling a spectacularly young roster led by Taylor Jenkins to sneak into some very expensive playoffs in the always ultra-competitive Western Conference, more now than ever with the pandemic. Without any stars and with many promises. Ja Morant up front, Grizzlies are tenth with a 20-20 record, they are in positions of play-in, half a win for the Warriors of Stephen Curry and only 1.5 games from eighth place that they defend, tooth and nail, Luka Doncic’s Mavericks. Memphis has nothing similar to the aforementioned bases, but they do what they have to do and they dig in to defend their fiefdom as best they can while resisting the onslaught of their Conference and see how there are rivals (Pelicans, Kings …) that are remaining eliminated from the fight.

The worst part for Boston is that it already loses all kinds of games. Against the Grizzlies he seemed to have it impossible and was losing 101-92 with less than nine minutes remaining. The gradual comeback seemed to come to an end with a 2 + 1 from Ja Morant with less than a minute to go., but the point guard missed the free kick and gave the visitors a life. A Marcus Smart basket brought the Celtics closer, and Smart’s own alley oop for Daniel Theis tied the game with seven seconds to go. Morant missed the triple to avoid overtime, but the Grizzlies won in the same despite the fact that his rivals found themselves with an upward dynamic and had achieved something like a good game (always with nuances) during the frenzied last moments of regulation time, in which they came back with little head and a lot of heart, something (the latter) inherent in a franchise that brings it out, punctually, even in the darkest moments.

In overtime, of course, there was no way. The Celtics missed five of the eight pitches they tried, including their two 3-point attempts, and Memphis prevailed more out of conviction than out of being better than its rival, which it was for most of the game. Dillon Brooks scored just 1 of 6 in shooting from the field this time, but he was well inside the zone and finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. That yes, it was, Morant, erratic in certain moments of the end of the crash, the best of the party; he had spectacular numbers, with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists, and despite missing four of his five 3-point attempts, he had a more than respectable shooting series, 12 of 25. Kyle Anderson (of the Popovich school and doing a bit of everything, 14 + 5 + 7), and Desmond Bane (13) also stood out, but the other great Grizzlies player was Valanciunas: 16 points (7 of 10 shooting) and 19 rebounds. Almost nothing.

Valanciunas’ numbers are another symptom of one of the many problems that the Celtics have, who want to move in the market but cannot decide. The absence of inside play is obvious, with no player exceeding 10 rebounds. and clearly losing the battle on the boards (54-43). Also, the lack of a distributor is clear; Without Tatum, Jeff Teague pulled the car as best he could (26 points, 10-for-12 shooting, his best game of the course) and Jaylen Brown had to take on the role of Tatum, one that the star plays to perfection, with plenty of time to play. boat and forcing Kemba, also absent today, to develop a type of game (much catch and shoot and less space than he enjoyed on the Hornets) that he’s not comfortable with. Brown scored 27 points, to which he added 9 rebounds and 5 assists, but shot 3 of 11 on triples. And Marcus Smart, involved in transfer rumors (because of Aaron Gordon?) Made 16 + 5 + 5, he was correct in making decisions to tie the game and it was not the problem, but not the solution. In short, many defects, few solutions, 21-22 and eighths of the Eastern Conference. Of course, it is to worry. Follow the Celtics crisis.