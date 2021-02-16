Randy nteka (Paris, 1994) is sweet. Using a simile more typical of video games, it is with the ‘little arrow up’, an icon that marks the great moment of a player in games like FIFA or ProEvolution. It happens that the Parisian has two goals and an assist in the last two games, being the star player of Fuenlabrada in this good blue moment, and he lives his best moment of the season.

Oltra has given him the keys to the Fuenlabrada attack. More than the keys, it has given him the scaffolding to rise even higher, and that Nteka measures a not inconsiderable 190 cm, to lower the many balls that the azulones place on the Frenchman. However, the Frenchman lives not only in passing game.

His physical power gives him many integers to take every 1vs1 in the silver category. It was suffered by Moyano, a side from Castellón, who he surpassed with just a couple of strides and later assisted Mula in his goal against the orelluts. This superiority, added to the great technique of the ‘ten’ as exhibited in the cut of his goal against Almería, makes him unstoppable in many moments for rival defense.

The numbers also support the moment of Nteka. Two goals and one assist against Almería and Castellón, but much more. The former Betis San Isidro has been involved in 70% of the goal actions of his team thanks to his high percentage of success in dribbling and passing.

A version of Nteka that Fuenlabrada longed for since the playmaker has many of the azulones’ salvation tickets in his boots. Nteka returns, if she ever left, and joy returns to the Mill Road.