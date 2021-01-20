Randy Nteka (Paris, 1997) has dressed as a blue leader in this last stretch of the season, one of the most complicated. The player has taken a step forward in the absence of some crucial men in the squad (Juanma, Pathé Ciss and Sekou Gassama), pulling on maturity and a greater presence in the category. In addition, it has come to release captaincy.

Twenty matches out of 21, two goals in 18 starters and only one absence due to suspension. In total, 1,619 minutes played. Those, plus the 225 minutes of Copa del Rey, are the data accumulated by the French in the 2020-21 season and clear evidence that the ’10’ kiriko is a fundamental piece in Sandoval’s schemes. Your all-field player.

It happens that Nteka has played up to five different positions: center forward, second forward, right winger, attacking midfielder and positional midfielder. A constant change of place, the result of the battered state of the Fuenlabrean squad in terms of personnel, which has been able to decrease their level in the eyes of those who see Sandoval’s team for the first time. Nothing could be further from the truth since that Nteka scorer has become a recuperator and organizer of emergencies Nteka.

Nteka’s qualities are clear: physical power, work and arrival. For this reason, his ideal position is in the front of the area either as a playmaker or as a second striker. That was where he stood out with both Mere and Sandoval. With the possible return of Pathé Ciss and the already confirmed Juanma, the Frenchman will once again occupy his natural zone, his hunting zone, that of the best Nteka.