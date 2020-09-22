New season, new life. That is said although it seems that Randy Nteka (Paris, 1997) does not pay much attention to such a statement. The tall midfielder continues where he left off last season: scoring and being important for Fuenlabrada.

Unlike last season, Nteka is being important from minute 1 for the plans of Fernando Torres’ team. Inexpensiveness took its toll on him in the first months of the 2019-20 campaign and, not seeing a bad Nteka, his level was far from what he could have offered. Little by little he found himself in Second and made it clear that he can be one of the best in Second after confinement. Now with this year of adaptation, he is prepared to be the team’s beacon in salvation and, who knows, if in a greater objective.

The Parisian saw the door against Lugo and Tenerife. The first, against Lugo, a goal that served to certify the first victory of the course. The second, against Mel’s pupils, to start the comeback on the scoreboard for the azulones. Two goals that bring to the fore the best quality of the attacker: his arrival. And the thing is that the Parisian, with his more than 1.90, is practically unstoppable when he arrives from the second row, his goal against Lugo shows it. In the same way that his goal against Las Palmas does, taking advantage of a rejection. A sort of playmaker who, more than a creator, is a finisher. An old school ‘ten’ with a new style.

However, the playmaker lives not only from goals, even less if you wear the Fuenlabrada shirt. Nteka is the first to initiate the Azulona pressure stealing five balls in the two games. In addition, the soccer player stands as the tower of Fuenlabrada in all aerial balls (13 duels won in these two days).

Out now of what matters least in football, statistics, Nteka is the thermometer of Fuenlabrada. If he is comfortable and it is important, the azulón team will be enjoying the green. The Parisian is knocking on the door of the great players, who knows if he will throw it away.