Admission to the Undergraduate Courses (UG) of Central Universities from next year can be done on the basis of Common Entrance Test. The government has prepared for this. In order to get rid of the students from the skyrocketing cutoff based on the marks of 12th for admission in colleges, the government has constituted a committee to draft the aptitude test. The 7-member committee will decide the level and pattern of the entrance test which will be implemented from the academic session 2021-22.

According to the news of the Times of India, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the computer-based Common Entrance Examination. This test will be compulsory for admission in UG courses of all central universities. Amit Khare, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, said, “It is to be implemented from 2021-2022 session for central universities.” There will be a General Test in the exam and a subject specific test. Through the General Test, the candidate’s aptitude will be tested in which questions related to Verbal, Quantitative, Logic and Reasoning will be asked. Aptitude test will be compulsory for all, while in subject test, he will be able to choose his subject.

UGC President DP Singh said that the committee is expected to submit its report within a month. Officials of the Ministry of Education say that this will allow the student possessing aptitude in any subject to get admission in the UG course related to that subject. Also, universities will get rid of many entrance exams and admission procedures.

124 courses in MOOCs from January, UGC gives green signal for free online course

For example, a student of unreserved category, who has secured 90 per cent marks in class 12, is not able to get a seat in the commerce course of most colleges of Delhi University. But from 2021, a student with 60% will also be able to take admission in the course of their choice by giving entrance exam. Apart from this, the marking scheme of all school education boards of the country is also different. The marks of children on some boards are quite high. Not only this, students who have done 12th from science stream get more marks than students studying arts due to being a scoring subject, which benefits them in UG admission.

The Common Entrance Test is mentioned in the new education policy.

According to the UGC, there are 54 central universities in the country by June 2020.