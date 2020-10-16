NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today. National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET Result 2020 on the official website ntaneet.nic.in today.

Let us tell you that NEET exam was conducted offline on September 13 across the country. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for this examination. Of these, 85 percent to 90 percent of the students had given the exam.

NEET Result 2020: Result delayed

The NEET 2020 result was first being released on October 12, but the NTA decided to take another exam for such students, which was held on October 14. Students who did not attend this examination were sitting due to Kovid-19 infection and being in the contention zone.

NEET Result 2020: All India Quota

After the NEET result, NEET counseling will be held for admission to 85% of medical and dental seats. Candidates will be able to apply for 15 percent of All India quota and 85 percent of state quota seats. Under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), admission is made for the seats of Government Medical College (except Jammu and Kashmir), Central and Deemed University, AFMC, Pune. Whereas under 85% state quota, the concerned state authority will conduct counseling for admission in state government and private medical, dental colleges. Let us tell you that the validity of the NEET result is only one year. Through this, you can take admission in the session 2020-21 only.

How to check NEET Result 2020

Step 1: First of all visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in or nta.nic.in

Step 2: After this, click on the result link given on the home page.

Step 3: Login with roll number and registration number

Step 4: NEET 2020 result is in front of you.