NTA JEE Main 2021: This time many changes have been made in JEE Main 2021 for admission to engineering institutes of the country including IITs, NITs. Students will get an opportunity to appear for the exam four times. The special thing is that the application form has to be filled once. If you want to sit in all four, then you can collect its fees together. There will also be an option for different fees. If you have deposited the fees of all the four opportunities and do not want to sit in any, then the fee can be refunded.

JEE Main forms can be filled by January 16. Four opportunities for BTech Paper 01 will meet in February, March, April and May. Opportunities will be available only in February and May for Bark and B plans. Earlier, there were only two opportunities for everyone in the year.

Best of four in B.Tech

The score of the students who are giving BTech Paper 01 will be selected from the Best Four or the best score will be the number of times they are sitting in the exam. For example, if someone is sitting once or twice or thrice, his best score will be taken from it, on the basis of which merit will be made. Best score will be given out of one or two for Best in Biarch, B Plan.

Your fees will not be lost

NTA has given the opportunity to the students to collect fees for all four or as many opportunities as they want. The form will be filled only once, which will work every time. If one does not want to sit in the other and wants to adjust for the third one then he will request for the fees which will be adjusted for the third. When you do not have to sit, you can request it and refund it. If you have deposited the fee in one go, then it will not sink.

Paper pattern also changed

JEE Main paper 01 (BTech-BE) will be in two parts. A total of 90 questions will be asked. 75 of these questions have to be asked. Options are being offered for the first time. These will be multiple choices. There will be 10 questions in section B out of which 05 questions will be solved. They will have to write numbers. There will be no negative marking in section B. Paper Bearch (Paper 2A) and Paper B Planning (Paper 2B) will be similar. The special thing is that end-to-end changes in question selection can be done during the paper.

Exam dates

February: 23, 24, 25 and 26 February 2021

March: 15, 16, 17 and 18 March 2021

April: 27, 28, 29 and 30 April 2021

May: 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 April 2021

Qualified for UP-SAE and AKTU

One can get admission in UP-SAE and AKTU only from the rank of JEE Main. There will be no age limit but only those students who have passed class 12, 2019, 2020 or are provisional in 2021 will be able to sit.