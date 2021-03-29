W.hen you’ve heard or thought, or even said one, two or three of these sentences, then you might get caught. It’s about who should behave and how, where whose space is, about distribution. A second voice tries to put things into perspective, it sounds like an internal conflict. But also as if someone wanted to apologize for something. In front of you. Another voice quotes a sentence about young girls so full of sexism and violence that you feel sick. It comes from a member of the AfD. Other sentences are from the minutes of right-wing extremist Stephan Ernst. Others from the Munich NSU trial. Still other sentences are audibly aimed at “taking away” those who are afraid of losing their place in society in a changing world.

“I hope whoever hears this from the perpetrators will think again about it,” says Nuran David Calis. For example, about where he or she ticks the next election. Talking to the fearful mob is wrong, says Calis, especially when he looks at the politicians. “This is my country too.” A country for which a politician like Willy Brandt has made a famous knee-jerk. It was precisely this gesture that prompted his parents to come to Germany, says Calis.