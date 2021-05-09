M.ore the self-proclaimed “NSU 2.0” has been sending threatening letters for more than two years, now the alleged author has been arrested. How exactly he managed to get the confidential data of his victims is not yet entirely clear, but the investigators think it was like this: The man simply pretended to be a police colleague on the phone and thus obtained the data of his victims in different police stations creep up.

The Hessian officials, who looked up the addresses and names on their computers before the death threats were received, would then be pretty good. They would have been stupid, but no Nazi accomplices. This is how the Hessian Interior Minister Peter Beuth also seems to see it, who said that the Hessian police can now breathe a sigh of relief.

But: Would it really be reassuring news that any wrongdoer can get help from the police in addressing death threats? 110, the directory assistance service for neo-Nazis?

What made the threatening letters so scary was the knowledge of the addressees

“I would be very shocked if that were possible,” says Armin Bohnert, police officer from Baden-Württemberg and chairman of the party-affiliated “PolizeiGrün”. Bohnert knows from his office that you don’t give anything out over the phone at first. The caller has to identify himself with a password. Only when you know each other can you handle it in an uncomplicated manner.

The whole case gives him a headache. Either the perpetrator has connections with the police. Or he succeeded in deceiving naive police officers. “You can choose what you think is worse. Well, I think both are pretty bad. “

In the first district in Frankfurt, in the third and fourth district in Wiesbaden, the data of the women were queried, who shortly after received death threats from the “NSU 2.0”. “Fotze, Heil Hitler, Türkensau”, almost all letters were peppered with these words, but what made them so scary was the knowledge of the addressees. Names of children and parents never made public, birthdays, cell phone numbers, email accounts and even blocked postal addresses. The left-wing chairwoman and Hessian MP Janine Wissler received mail from “NSU 2.0” for a year, most recently two months ago.

In contrast to the Hessian Minister of the Interior, says Wissler, she “can’t breathe easy yet”. Of course she is happy that the alleged perpetrator has been caught, but she still has questions: “How does a 53-year-old unemployed Berliner get personal data from different police stations in three federal states? You don’t just call a police station and say: I’m a colleague, give me some data. And then a policewoman who requested the data happens to be active in a right-wing chat group? That’s really bizarre. “

We ask the police in Hesse, they have to know: Can it really be that sensitive data can be released without a password or countercheck?