I.Within the case of the intense right-wing threatening letters with the sender “NSU 2.0”, in response to a report, the Hessian particular investigators are following new leads in Hamburg and Berlin. Because the WDR and the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported, they’ve a complete of 4 cops within the two cities in view as attainable suspects. All 4 have already been questioned, however ought to proceed to seem for responsibility.

In Hamburg, it’s mentioned to be an officer from the Hamburg-Mitte district and an officer from the Hamburg-Neugraben district. They’re mentioned to have independently accessed the non-public information of the “taz” creator Hengameh Yaghoobifarah in police computer systems shortly earlier than Yaghoobifarah acquired nameless threats.

Curiosity and anger cited as causes

Based on the report, the officers mentioned that they had requested the info out of curiosity or out of anger by way of a column within the “taz” on the police pc. From the standpoint of the particular investigators, nevertheless, there may be to this point no proof that they’ve used or handed on the info.

Based on the report, the suspicion in Berlin is focused on two officers within the Neukölln and Spandau districts. They’re mentioned to have queried the non-public information of the Berlin cabaret artist Idil Baydar within the police database Poliks, who was threatened by “NSU 2.0” slightly later – utilizing the identical information that is protected against the general public.

Simultaneous inquiries in Berlin and Wiesbaden

Based on the report, the investigators in Berlin significantly seen the date of the question. On March 5, 2019, Baydar was researched on a police pc in Berlin and on the similar time in Wiesbaden. Then again, the police computer systems in Berlin apparently had solely little information about them accessed – and never the small print about relations that quickly appeared in threatening letters to Baydar.

Since August 2018 strangers have been sending threatening letters below the pseudonym “NSU 2.0”. The abbreviation reminds of the terrorist group Nationwide Socialist Underground (NSU). Time and again there are traces of the police themselves. The nationwide investigations are carried out by a bunch of particular investigators from Wiesbaden. At occasions the group consisted of round 60 officers.