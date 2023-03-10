Two terms are indispensable in any conversation with executives in the Brazilian logistics sector: challenging and costly. They are intrinsic. We are talking about lack of adequate infrastructure, lack of investment and exacerbated bureaucracy. A study by the Institute of Logistics and Supply Chain (Ilos) estimates that logistics costs in Brazil reached 13.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022. Something around R$ 1.32 trillion, from R$ 9.9 trillion calculated by the IBGE. These expenses have only increased. In 2020 they were 12.6% and in 2017, 12.3%. In developed countries, such as the United States, it is around 6% to 7%. In the World Competitiveness Yearbook, compiled by the IMD World Competitiveness Center (International Institute for Management Development), from Switzerland, Brazil ranked 59th out of 63 economies analyzed, behind countries such as Botswana (58), Kazakhstan (43) and Cyprus ( 40), for example.

With no robust projects in the areas of highways, railways or ports that could change this scenario, it is up to technology to plug these holes and pave the way for the development of the sector, according to Vasco Oliveira, who in 2020 opened Nstech (the company uses the spelling only in lowercase letters ), a platform that integrates industry software to generate operational, financial and risk management efficiency. It emerges as a digital means of connecting customers and suppliers. Not for sales, but for ordinary business management. A kind of control tower for operations and commercial relations between them. “We will not have major infrastructure changes in the next ten years. But we can accelerate this logistics with technology. Better operate the assets we already have. That’s what we do,” said the founder and CEO. The business model is, initially, Software as a Service (SaaS), with subscription to the tools.

“We will not have major infrastructure changes in the next ten years. But we can accelerate this logistics with technology. Better operate the assets we already have.” Vasco Oliveira founder and CEO of Nstech.

The company emerged after Oliveira sold, in 2019, his AGV logistics operator to the Mexican Femsa – the value of the deal was not revealed. With more than 20 years in the market, the executive knew the bottlenecks of the segment and its actors. His experience showed that among the main difficulties was the integration of software from several companies in the ecosystem, such as shippers, logistics operators, carriers, drivers, insurers, brokers, gas stations and service providers. He then decided to create the Niche Partners fund, to invest in leading companies in their sectors, high profitability and recurring sales. In three years there were more than 20 acquisitions and participations, which gave rise to Nstech. Between M&As, hiring and other costs, the investment was R$ 1.5 billion. “It is the most comprehensive open logistics platform in Latin America.”

With the network of the former AGV and two dozen acquisitions, Nstech has 100 proprietary solutions and 60,000 potential customers Last year it earned BRL 500 million (double that of 2021). This year revenue should reach R$ 800 million. In 2023 it will launch updates, a risk management index and a marketplace. After all, Nstech’s logistics are open to make the sector more competitive.