The National Payment Card System (NSPK) is preparing to launch a new method of payment with Mir cards. He assumes that a QR code will be generated in the banking application on the client’s smartphone, which the seller at the checkout will be able to read using a scanner and write off the required amount of money.

NSPK has already developed a protection system for the new payment method. Such transactions should be tokenized, that is, they should not contain card data, but a link to them. Information about this is contained in the technical bulletin of the payment system, which Izvestia has. The new requirements will come into effect on April 25, 2023.

The fact is that the QR code from the smartphone screen can be seen by others. In addition, it is possible that he will get on cameras. Then they can recognize it and “pull out” the card number from there, and then use it (for example, when shopping on the Internet). That is why the “plastic” data needs to be tokenized – to replace the value so that fraudsters cannot use payment information. The introduction of tokenization will provide a high level of protection, Izvestia was told at the NSPK.

A new method of paying with a Mir card using a smartphone became available for implementation by credit institutions in the fall of 2022. However, preparatory procedures are still underway, so customers cannot yet use this technology. A number of banks plan to launch the functionality as early as 2023.

Token strike: enhanced protection of the new payment method “Mir” via iPhone