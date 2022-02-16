Now that the date on which the digital stores of the WiiU and 3DS will come to an end Nintendo also took the opportunity to reveal that, beyond what it offers nintendo switch online, there will be no other method by which users can acquire classic content.

As part of a FAQ shared on the official site Nintendo, the company revealed that after the closure of the aforementioned digital stores, it will be impossible to buy many classic games in any other way. However, the Japanese firm has faith that the service of nintendo switch online It will be enough since it has more than 130 classic titles, in addition to all those that will arrive in the future.

According Nintendo, they consider this to be an effective method of providing classic content with ease to all of their players and reiterate that they do not intend to offer all of this content in any other way at this time. That is to say, do not expect that several classics of the Wii U or 3DS suddenly come out natively for the switch.

Publisher’s note: These statements from Nintendo are certainly disappointing, but at this point it should not surprise us. Nintendo is usually pretty conservative when it comes to its intellectual property, so we’ll have to settle for the Switch Online service for now.

Via: Nintendo