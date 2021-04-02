On April 2, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov confirmed the inclusion of a number of Russian companies in the sanctions list.

“There are companies from the Russian Federation, there are companies from other countries that have also been included in the sanctions list today,” Danilov said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

He stressed that the decision to introduce restrictions was made at a meeting of the NSDC on Friday.

Earlier on the same day, the publication “Ukrainskaya Pravda”, referring to a source in the National Security and Defense Council, announced the imposition of sanctions against the branch of Rossotrudnichestvo in Kiev. It was noted that the restrictions imply a ban on the activities of both the branch itself and 10 Russian companies.

Also, restrictive measures affected another 57 organizations that are associated with citizens of Ukraine, which, according to the President of the country Volodymyr Zelensky, are included in the “top 10 Ukrainian smuggling”.

According to information disseminated by the press service of the Security Council, on Friday, decisions were made to apply personal special economic and other restrictive measures against a number of individuals and legal entities. It is noted that at the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council considered a proposal to impose restrictions on 79 individuals and 11 organizations.

At the end of March, it was reported that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine was ready to consider the issue of banning the activities of the Russian Center for Science and Culture (Rossotrudnichestvo representative office) in Kiev. It was noted that the request to the NSDC was sent after Rossotrudnichestvo named Taras Shevchenko a Russian-Ukrainian poet. In response, the department explained that they would consider closing the branch if a corresponding proposal comes from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky or “another subject of legislative initiative.”

The Minister of Culture of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko in his Telegram channel expressed the hope that the NSDC will consider the issue of the activities of the Rossotrudnichestvo branch in Ukraine in the near future. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev “denies any encroachments by Moscow” on the legacy of the poet Shevchenko.