Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, explained his proposal to switch to the Latin alphabet, calling it an invitation to the discussion. He said this on the air of the program “Freedom of speech by Savik Shuster”, which was published on Youtube…

“The society should be ready, the discussion should be in the society. This is an invitation to a discussion, there is nothing bad here, ”he said. Danilov stressed that his position on this matter is not a statement, but an answer to a question, and also that this is “not a spontaneous position.”

Earlier, Alexey Danilov spoke in favor of abandoning the Cyrillic alphabet and the country’s transition to the Latin alphabet. He also noted that he supports the circulation of two languages ​​in Ukraine – Ukrainian and English.

The initiative drew a flurry of criticism from many politicians and statesmen of the republic. In particular, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin said that the transition to the Latin alphabet would not help Kiev to move away from Moscow, but would only confirm the logic of President Vladimir Putin about turning Ukraine into an “anti-Russia”. The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov added that the Ukrainian language has long had its own alphabet and is protected by the state, its translation into the Latin alphabet will not bring the country anything good.

Ukraine is not the first post-Soviet country to think about switching to the Latin alphabet. In October 2017, the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signed a decree on the phased transfer of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin script until 2025. In 2020, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who took the place of the head of state, said that the transition would proceed gradually and without artificial acceleration.