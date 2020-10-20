The National School of Drama (NSD) has recruited many positions including MTS, Clerk, Librarian, Electrician, Sound Technician, Reception Injury. The online application for these posts can be made by going to nsd.gov.in till 6 November.

Details of posts

Librarian – 1

Assistant Director (Official Language) – 01

PC to Director – 1

Sound Technician – 1

Additional Divisional Clerk – 02

Reception Incharge – 01

Assistant Photographer – 01

Perceptionist Grade III – 01

Carpenter Grade II – 1

Electrician Grade I – 1

Master Taylor – 1

LDC – 1

MTS – 13

Among them, 12th pass and typing qualification have been sought for LDC posts, while 10th pass youth can apply for MTS posts.

To know about the qualifications required for other posts click here

For online application click here