In a small room of the Nieuwe Buitensociëteit in Zwolle, NSC MP Eddy van Hijum looks straight into a camera on Friday evening. More than fifteen hundred party members watch back from their screens. They have questions about the failed first formation round and about the position of NSC. Van Hijum, who has regularly sat at the formation table as co-negotiator of party leader Pieter Omtzigt in recent months, answers them. “I sincerely think it is a shame that the impression has arisen, and we can only blame ourselves for this, that we are avoiding our responsibility,” says Van Hijum. “That is out of the question.” Further on in the building, 150 members can look Pieter Omtzigt straight in the eye when they ask him questions. They sit in a large room at round tables, most of the chairs are filled by elderly men. Members can ask their questions to (candidate) MPs and to party chairman Bert van Boggelen. Omtzigt moves from table to table. What is said cannot be heard by the press. Journalists must remain behind a red rope. There are security guards who ensure that they do not interfere with the members during the conversations. Two thousand emails from members The decision of NSC, earlier this month, to discontinue discussions with PVV, VVD and BBB in the last week of the formation round with informant Ronald Plasterk, has caused a lot of stir internally. The young party, founded in August last year, was immediately given a key position in the formation after the House of Representatives elections with twenty seats. Necessary for majorities, including those for the right-wing cabinet that was investigated under the leadership of informant Ronald Plasterk. See also Japanese Prime Minister answered the question about new sanctions against Russia Also read

When asked by a member whether NSC had previously considered leaving the talks during the formation, Van Hijum answered negatively. “We have been very polite. Maybe we shouldn't have done that.” He explains that NSC assumed that the others at the table would be happy to discuss the cabinet forms desired by his party at a later stage. “Whether that was a good, sensible assessment… it turned out that way.”

If anyone wants to know why NSC does not want to cooperate with the PVV “now that agreements have apparently been made about the rule of law”, Van Hijum says he is convinced that the PVV will also adhere to this. “That trust is there.” To then add that even after the agreements made at the formation table about guaranteeing the Constitution, fundamental rights and the democratic constitutional state, PVV leader Geert Wilders did not suddenly become “a different person” and the PVV ” not another party”. He believes that Wilders should “show in practice” that he is “actually intrinsically convinced” and that he will “comply with the rule of law.”

