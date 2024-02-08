With video/updatePieter Omtzigt remains welcome to join the formation. The party leaders of PVV, VVD and BBB keep the door open for him. But NSC considers this round to be finished, NSC second Eddy van Hijum says that the party felt 'pushed towards the exit' by the other three parties. Omtzigt's party does not have enough confidence in the financial soundness of PVV and BBB.
