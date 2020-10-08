New Delhi National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday informed top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah that India supports an independent, democratic, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan, where there are no terrorists.

Doval and Abdullah held extensive talks on the Afghan peace process. Under this peace process, Kabul is holding direct talks with the Taliban for the first time so that lasting peace will prevail in the country. Doval was accompanied by Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Narwane, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran Division) of Foreign Affairs JP Singh.

Constructive discussion with NSA Doval. Discussed Afghan Peace Process & Talks in Doha. He assured India’s full support for peace efforts & any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have India’s support: Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman, High Council for National Reconciliation pic.twitter.com/tvKN0ov3VC – ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan’s peace council, said in a tweet that Doval assured him of India’s full support for peace efforts and said that India would support any peace deal acceptable to Afghans. The Afghan peace process and talks in Doha were discussed between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah. Along with this, Abdullah has assured India’s full support for peace efforts and any peace agreement acceptable to Afghans.

Along with this, Abdullah told that the Indian NSA Doval has said that India is in favor of an independent, democratic, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan, where no terrorist can work. At the same time, Abdullah thanked India for its continuous support for Afghanistan and its constructive role in peace efforts.

