From January 2025, all NS trains will run on gray electricity supplied by the Zeeland supplier PZEM. Shell supplies certificates that ensure that there is an equal amount of green energy. Financial details have not been disclosed, but NS has to pay significantly more for electricity than it does now. This also has consequences for the price of the train ticket.
