If it is up to the Dutch Railways, office workers will assist as conductors. With this ’emergency measure’, the NS hopes to prevent more train failures, a spokesperson reported to de Volkskrant.

Due to a major staff shortage, fewer trains have been running since September, resulting in delays, busier trains and train cancellations. That is why, in its own words, NS is consciously stripping the timetable further in two steps. The first step will be taken early next week, a next step with effect from the new timetable on December 11.

To prevent more trains from being canceled, NS wants to deploy office workers as assistant conductors. They will work on a longer train for a few hours a week, together with an experienced colleague, reports de Volkskrant. With this measure, NS hopes to deploy hundreds of assistant conductors early next year. NS wants to hire security guards in the evenings, so that fewer conductors are needed.

Traveler organization Rover received considerably more complaints from NS travelers in October than in the peak month of September. According to the organization, this has never happened before. Despite the autumn break this month, travelers complained about fewer trains, which were often even shorter. In total, Rover received nearly 2,800 complaints in October. In September that number was 1750.