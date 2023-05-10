Do not come to Rotterdam by train next Monday if you are not going to the Feyenoord ceremony, the Dutch Railways advises.

There is a good chance that the club will become national champion the day before in the match against Go Ahead Eagles in De Kuip. According to a spokesperson, the NS expects ‘a lot of crowds’ from football supporters on the trains on Monday when Feyenoord has become champion.

Earlier, the NS announced on Monday that it would use more and longer trains around Rotterdam. The railway organization also advises travelers to check the journey planner before departure.

More subways

In the city itself, more metros run between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., RET said earlier Tuesday. Because the center is closed that day, travelers should take detours around Coolsingel and Hofplein into account.

The municipality of Rotterdam and the police also expect thousands of supporters at the ceremony on Monday. If Feyenoord wins on Sunday, it will take place at the town hall on Coolsingel at 12 noon. Supporters can already visit the Coolsingel from 09:00. The Rotterdam police will deploy many hundreds of people on Sunday and Monday to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Fans are called upon to come to Rotterdam on foot, by bike or by public transport.