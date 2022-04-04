NS trains will be running as good as normal again on Monday morning after a major IT failure, which shut down almost all train traffic in the Netherlands on Sunday. The rail operator states that ‘almost’ all trains run, but still advises travelers to plan their journey in the journey planner before departure.

An NS spokesperson tells ANP news agency that people may still be able to notice a few things about the disruptions on Sunday. Trains may have a different capacity than usual and the type of train may also deviate from the regular timetable.

NS reported a “large-scale malfunction” at the end of the morning on Sunday, which disrupted the system that makes schedules for trains and staff. Although the malfunction was resolved by the end of the day, NS only managed to get the first trains running again from 1 a.m. on Sunday night.