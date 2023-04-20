The new model of the train ran with travelers on the track for the first time on Wednesday morning. The problem was that the driver couldn’t quite tell whether the doors were completely closed. It turned out to be a sensor. According to the spokesperson, the intention is that the new and faster intercity will make test runs again on Thursday. The spokesman indicates that this is part of the test phase.

NS has invested more than 1 billion euros in the 99 new ICNGs (Intercity New Generation). The intention is that the intercity trains on the high-speed line will be gradually replaced by the new trains in the coming year. The current test runs are part of the final test phase of the train, to see how it performs in the timetable.

The train was actually supposed to start running last year, but the start was delayed. This was partly due to delivery problems due to corona. Director of new rolling stock Roel Okhuijsen of NS said earlier on Wednesday that the new and faster intercity will certainly not be a second Fyra debacle.

