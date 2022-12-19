In 2022, fewer trains arrived on time than last year, and fewer train passengers had a seat during rush hours. That appears from figures that NS published on Monday, in which the rail company looks back on the past year. Passengers were particularly affected in September – when the timetable was scaled down due to staff shortages.

Based on provisional figures, NS expects that 91.7 percent of passengers will arrive on time in 2022. Last year this was still 94.4 percent. Trains often arrived late, especially on the high-speed line. On average, 96.5 percent of travelers were able to find a seat during rush hour. That is 3 percent less than in 2021.

Especially in September it was difficult to find a spot; in that month the trains were by far the busiest. This was due to changes in the timetable due to staff shortages. NS ran fewer trains and the evening timetable started earlier. The 2023 timetable, which started this month, still runs fewer trains than before the staff shortage. NS does extend a third of the trains.

Problems on the high-speed line

Trains on the high-speed line were more often late than other trains: 81.6 percent arrived on time. Train passengers using the high-speed line to Brussels, Paris and London must also expect delays in the near future. Due to damage to a viaduct near Rijpwetering, near Leiden, trains are obliged to run more slowly there.

The Intercity direct trains, the IC to Brussels, the Eurostar and the Thalys are now allowed to run at a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour. Usually the trains there run at 160 to 300 kilometers per hour. It is still unclear when the problem will be solved; the delays could continue for months.

The damage was discovered at the end of October. It’s about cracks in the welds. According to ProRail, the railway manager in the Netherlands, it is a design error, made during the construction of the high-speed line. In the area around the viaduct, the manager is investigating whether there are more cracks in the construction. There, the high-speed trains also have to run more slowly. “We find this very annoying, especially for travelers,” ProRail said in a statement last week. “But safety on the track is a priority at all times.”

Agreements with government

Due to the problems, NS and ProRail are missing one of the objectives they have agreed with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The ministry, which commissions rail transport, requires that at least 82.1 percent of travelers on the high-speed line be delayed by no more than five minutes.

NS will announce the final figures in February, together with the annual report. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management will then assess the extent to which NS has achieved the agreed performance. 2022 was a difficult year for NS. The rail company experienced serious problems due to the after-effects of the corona crisis, the shortage of conductors and drivers, and the relatively high absenteeism among staff. The ministry can impose a fine on NS if the company does not meet the performance agreements.