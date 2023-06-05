Train traffic to and from Amsterdam was still flat on Monday morning. This is reported by the railway manager ProRail on its website. The malfunction at the air traffic control post that occurred on Sunday afternoon seemed to have been resolved for a short time. According to ProRail, the systems were reset, so that the timetable could be started, but the malfunction quickly returned. “Unfortunately, the IT malfunction at ProRail’s traffic control post has not yet been resolved,” ProRail writes on Monday.

The exact cause of the malfunction is not yet known. According to NS, the outage has a major impact on other parts of the country. ProRail calls on travelers not to come to Amsterdam and the surrounding area. The railway manager advises travelers to arrange for alternative transport for their journey to school or work. He strongly recommends working from home. No trains ran to and from Amsterdam and Schiphol Airport station all night, and traveling to and from Utrecht Central was also not an option due to the disruption.

NS has since apologized for the disruptions in a statement. After all, many travelers did not get home and some travelers had to spend the night at the station. Night shelter was arranged in the nearby Jaarbeurs for about a hundred train passengers who were stuck at Utrecht Central Station at night due to the train malfunction. “This is not what travelers should expect from us.”, said the NS.