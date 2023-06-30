Urgent action must be taken to combat aggression against NS personnel. NS CEO Wouter Koolmees writes this in a cry for help to the Ministries of Justice and Security and Infrastructure and Water Management.

Last February, the Dutch Railways announced that in 2022 staff will be more often confronted with aggression. The transport company reported 965 incidents at stations, in shops and in trains, compared to 744 in 2021. “The water is on our lips,” Koolmees writes in the letter, which is also sent on behalf of trade unions FNV Spoor, VVMC, CNV and the central works council has been sent.

The NS already sounded the alarm with the ministries in February 2022 and February 2023. The carrier wanted priority to be given to measures that would improve the ‘social safety and social problems that underlie this’. Koolmees indicates in the letter that there has been a lot of consultation and exploratory research and that the ‘reason and necessity’ for proposed measures are ‘recognised and recognised’ by, among others, Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz (Justice and Security). But so far little to no result has been achieved, writes the NS CEO. See also Brazil's election will decide the planet's future, says "NYT" article

Limits

Koolmees states that the NS itself is taking ‘a multitude of measures’ to improve social safety. “However, we are coming up against the limits of what we can and above all are allowed to do,” said the NS CEO. ‘In order to reverse the worrying trend of aggression incidents, decisiveness is needed from all parties involved with a broad package of measures. We are now seeing employees drop out or quit their jobs. The staff on the train, platforms and stations indicate that their work has become more dangerous. Weapons are regularly found with travelers.’

The NS CEO speaks of a very worrying trend. “We urge your ministries to speed up the measures we are discussing with you,” he writes.

Last year, the NS already asked for more powers to combat aggression on the railways (video):



