The cabinet has given NS the green light for a rush hour charge on trains. Get in the car and into the traffic jam!

We all have to use public transport! Better for the environment and better for traffic jams on our highways. Were it not that the same public transport sucks more and more. If you live outside the Randstad, public transport has actually been completely cut back and if you want to enjoy the train, you also need a big wallet.

That wallet must be even thicker, because the (outgoing) cabinet allows the Dutch Railways (NS) to charge travelers during rush hours from 2026 a higher fare. So next to it road pricing pay according to use, you will be more expensive in traffic jams or more expensive on the train.

Tens of percent

This is not about a quarter of a surcharge during rush hour, but about tens of percent on top of the already expensive fares. NS director and former D666 minister Wouter Koolmees spoke opposite the Volkskrant expresses the wish to ask for extra dukoe for train tickets during rush hour. Because the trains are packed, especially in the morning rush hour.

You would say that it is precisely the goal of an NS director to have the trains packed, then your company does good business, but Koolmees prefers to raise prices so that people theoretically avoid rush hour. Outside the rush hour, the fares should then be cheaper. Although Wouter Koolmees forgets to mention whether this also concerns tens of percent. We doubt that.

In off-peak hours, when most people are just enjoying their work, the NS now transports warm air, says Koolmees. Shame. The filling of the trains is only 30 percent over the whole day.

NS rush hour charge controversial

The rush hour charge is controversial to say the least. For example, many people cannot choose to travel during off-peak hours. A teacher in Amsterdam can hardly say that from 2026 he will start at 10 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m. And you can forget about finding a house in Amsterdam with a teaching salary.

In addition, it is already possible to travel with a discount during off-peak hours, so that the fares during rush hours are already more expensive than during the rest of the day.

The rush-hour levy of the NS is not yet through. The outgoing cabinet is not going to lie down for it, but the House of Representatives still has to pronounce on it. For now, they are still with holidays recess, so to be continued.

