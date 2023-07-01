You don’t have to tell NS boss Wouter Koolmees that it is busy on the train. Coupes are ‘packed’ in the morning, and that only gets worse. His solution: from 2026, significantly higher rates during rush hours on busy routes and cheaper tickets outside. “No one voluntarily adjusts his behavior,” says Koolmees in an interview with de Volkskrant on Saturday.

