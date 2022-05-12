Home page politics

Tight race: The NRW top candidates from the CDU, Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (l), and SPD, Thomas Kutschaty, on election posters in Cologne. ©Oliver Berg/dpa

A head-to-head race between the ruling CDU and the SPD is expected in the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. In a recent poll, one party has a lead.

Düsseldorf – A close race is approaching in the 2022 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. On Sunday (May 15), the citizens of the most populous federal state will decide who will govern in the next five years: Hendrik Wüst (CDU), who took over from Armin Laschet after he had unsuccessfully run for chancellor. Or SPD top candidate Thomas Kutschaty, who is rather unknown nationwide but who is said to have a pronounced will to fight.

It is still completely open which of the two will become the new Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. 13 million citizens are asked to go to the polls in North Rhine-Westphalia, so far the CDU and SPD have always been close together in polls. According to polls, the incumbent black-yellow government no longer has a majority.

State election 2022 in NRW: New survey with a slight lead for one candidate

In a current NRW survey, however, Wüst is ahead and was even able to slightly extend the lead over SPD competitor Kuchaty. In the survey published on Thursday by the opinion research company Insa on behalf of the picture-Zeitung, the CDU comes to 32 percent, the SPD to 28 percent. Compared to the previous survey, the CDU gained one percentage point, while the SPD lost one.

State election 2022 in North Rhine-Westphalia: the survey gives no hope to the left

The approval ratings of the other parties remained unchanged: The Greens should therefore come in third place with 16 percent, the FDP comes to eight percent, the AfD to seven. The left would fail with three percent at the five percent hurdle.

Among the candidates for the office of Prime Minister, CDU man Wüst is in the favor of the voters with 28 percent ahead of Kuchaty from the SPD (25 percent). According to the survey, 29 percent would choose neither of the two candidates in a direct election. (AFP)