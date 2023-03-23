The SPD state leader of North Rhine-Westphalia, Thomas Kutschaty, gives up. He was accused of paying too little attention to his own national association.

Dhe SPD state chairman of North Rhine-Westphalia has resigned. Thomas Kutschaty announced his resignation on Thursday afternoon in Düsseldorf. On Wednesday, Kutschaty had proposed Bonn lawyer Magdalena Möhlenkamp to the presidium of the NRW-SPD as the new general secretary – and had failed.

Kuchaty was recently criticized within the party. He was accused of paying too little attention to the national association. He was also accused of not communicating enough internally.

The lawyer from Essen was Minister of Justice for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia from 2010 to 2017. He then became the leader of the Social Democrats in the state parliament. In 2021, the party elected him state chairman.

In the 2022 state election, Kutschaty was clearly defeated by the CDU politician and current Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst. On May 15, 2022, the Social Democrats undercut their worst result in North Rhine-Westphalia (31.2 percent), which they had achieved in the 2017 state elections, and they only got 26.7 percent of the votes.