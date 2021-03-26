ofSohrab Dabir shut down

At the beginning of the week the emergency brake was announced for NRW, now the state government has withdrawn the measure.

Düsseldorf – The number of infections is increasing dramatically these days: More and more people in Germany are becoming infected with the Coronavirus*. To curb the incidence, the federal-state meeting has adopted new corona rules *. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has now adjusted its protection ordinance.

Originally, the emergency brake should be pulled nationwide from next week. On Friday, Armin Laschet's government backed down.