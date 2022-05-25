Home page World

Of: Felix Durach

Split

Large-scale operation at a comprehensive school in Dinslaken: After an alleged sighting of a firearm, the police examined the school building as a precaution. © Erwin Pottgiesser/dpa

The responsible police searched a school in Dinslaken on Wednesday afternoon. A firearm is said to have been sighted near the school.

Dinslaken – On Wednesday afternoon, the police searched a comprehensive school in the city of Dinslaken in North Rhine-Westphalia. As the responsible Essen police have now announced on Twitter, the facility concerned is the Ernst Barlach Comprehensive School in Dinslaken. In the vicinity of the school, a person is said to have been secured with a firearm, which is why the police classify the situation as dangerous and are deployed in large numbers.

NRW: large-scale operation at the comprehensive school in Dinslaken – police reject amok rumors

“The police are on site with a large number of emergency services and have the situation under control. So avoid speculation and the spread of rumours!” the Essen police continued on Twitter and announced that they would report on the progress of the operation later in the evening. At the current time, there are still school classes and police officers in the school building. According to the police, school children and teachers are safe in their classrooms. In the afternoon, a police spokeswoman told the German Press Agency that rumors of a possible killing spree at the school were rejected. Previously, the portal The West reported on the use.

The use of the police in Dinslaken caused a sensation, especially against the background of a shooting spree in an elementary school in the US state of Texas on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. According to current information, at least 19 children and two adults died. (fd)