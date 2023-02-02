NAfter the accident on a railway line in Recklinghausen involving two boys, according to a police spokesman, there is currently no evidence of a third child. The place will continue to be investigated forensically, the spokesman said on Friday night.

According to initial information, a freight train hit two boys on Thursday evening, and one of the two died. According to the police spokesman, both come from Recklinghausen. He did not initially give any further details.

According to NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU), who arrived at the scene of the accident in the evening, the seriously injured boy is fighting for his life. The child is being cared for in a hospital, the minister said on Friday night at the site.

It is unclear how the accident could have happened, said Reul. Pastors took care of the affected families. Reul spoke of a big “drama when something like this happens to children”. Something like that doesn’t leave you alone. “It’s terrible,” said the minister.

The accident happened on the railway line between Recklinghausen-Ost and Recklinghausen-Hauptbahnhof. It was reported to police at 6:12 p.m. According to the fire department, 35 firefighters and rescue workers were deployed at times.

“We searched the track bed,” said a spokesman for the fire department. Due to the darkness and the extent of the search area, a drone was used. The accident site is near a former freight yard.

After the train accident, the route between Gladbeck and Recklinghausen main station is closed. There are restrictions on regional traffic on the S9, RE2 and RE42 train lines, said a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn. Long-distance traffic is not affected.