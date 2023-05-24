IAccording to the Ministry of Health, there are no model regions for controlled cannabis sales in North Rhine-Westphalia. “In principle, the Ministry of Health is against the approval of model projects, especially with a view to the dangers of cannabis-related brain damage in young adults up to the age of 25,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Rheinische Post. “In addition, the federal government has not yet presented any solution as to how the planned model regions should be compatible with applicable international and European law.”

With regard to possible criteria for determining model regions, no statement can yet be made, the spokeswoman for the German Press Agency said. A draft law announced for autumn 2023 must be awaited. The current draft law at federal level on dealing with cannabis does not yet provide for authorization for the approval of regional pilot projects.

At the same time, other cities in North Rhine-Westphalia, following Cologne and Münster, are signaling their interest in becoming a model region. “The Federal City of Bonn is fundamentally positive about this,” said the spokesman for Bonn. Düsseldorf does not rule out participation either: “A clear legal situation is required to make a well-founded decision as to whether the state capital Düsseldorf will participate in regional model projects,” said the spokeswoman for Düsseldorf. The federal political framework is still very vague.

The Federal Minister of Health wants commercial cannabis sales to be tested in specialist shops in model regions for a limited period of time.