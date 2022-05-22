Home page World

Split

The pedestrian bridge in Paderborn is impassable. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

The clean-up and repair work in three NRW cities will take even longer after the massive tornado damage. In Paderborn and Lippstadt, some schools and daycare centers will remain closed for the time being. what to do now

Paderborn/Lippstadt – After the devastating storm damage in several cities in North Rhine-Westphalia, the state government wants to examine help in the next few days. Dangerous tornadoes caused massive destruction in several places in the east of the most populous federal state on Friday.

In Paderborn alone, 43 people were injured, 13 of them seriously. “A lot will be insured here. And where there is a need, we will examine exactly how we can help. We also saw damage to the public infrastructure,” said NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) on Saturday in Paderborn during a visit. It must now first be precisely assessed where damage is not covered – presumably also in the public infrastructure in the municipalities, explained the NRW head of government.

First balance sheet

According to an initial assessment by the city of Paderborn, far more than 100 buildings have suffered storm damage, and companies in the high double-digit range would have to deal with enormous damage. A tornado also occurred in Lippstadt in the Soest district and in the town of Höxter in the easternmost part of North Rhine-Westphalia, the German Weather Service confirmed. In addition to damage reports, the police from Lippstadt and Höxter had no reports of injuries.

According to Wüst, the enormous tornado damage in several cities shows once again that more frequent extreme weather events must be expected. “When you see this path of devastation here today, it really touches you. Then you can see that unfortunately this is also possible with us, and we have to be prepared for something like this to happen more often here, ”said the CDU politician in Paderborn. One must be prepared for such events. “Of course, it also shows the importance of climate protection, you can see that in such a disaster.”

Trees snapped like matchsticks

According to the local authorities, the tornado in Paderborn caused a 300 meter wide and five kilometer long swath of destruction across the city. “It was an unimaginable picture and it still is,” said Mayor Michael Dreier (CDU) on Saturday.

NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (middle left) and Paderborn’s Mayor Michael Dreier (M) speak to the press on site. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

He reported of trees and traffic lights that had been snapped over like matchsticks. Crash barriers flew through the air like scraps of paper. Flying roof tiles would have “eaten” the facades of neighboring houses. In addition, many panes were broken. Apartments are initially uninhabitable, businesses destroyed.

Paderborn’s Mayor Dreier assured those affected: “As a city, we said that we would make advance payments together with the district. We have accommodated many families in the hotels. And we said very simply that we as a city will get involved together with the district and bring forward the solutions in an uncomplicated manner.”

Schools remain closed for the time being

According to the city administration on Sunday, five schools in Paderborn, including a high school, will remain completely or partially closed for the time being. A city spokesman for the dpa said that safe access to these buildings could not yet be guaranteed.

In Lippstadt, too, the tornado damage is affecting school operations and daycare facilities. Seven schools, including two high schools, and five day care centers will remain closed for the time being because safe access cannot be guaranteed in the next few days.

“In view of the extent of the damage that we are seeing at the various locations, it is currently unthinkable that classes can take place there in the next few days,” said Mayor Arne Moritz (CDU). Dangers continued to emanate from buildings and the surrounding area. Alternatives are currently being sought for the partly pending Abitur exams and exams in order to be able to carry them out.

The DWD confirmed a total of three suspected tornado cases in NRW on Saturday – in Paderborn, Lippstadt and Höxter. The tornadoes formed in connection with strong thunderstorms. They appeared on a small scale. There was also precipitation of sometimes 30 to 40 liters per square meter in a short time during the storm on Friday. The thunderstorms passed relatively quickly. In some places it hailed.

Residents look at the damaged roof of a house in Lippstadt. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

As NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) announced on Saturday, more than 7,500 emergency services from the fire brigade and aid organizations were deployed within 48 hours. They would have given anything to prevent worse from happening. dpa