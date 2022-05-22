Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

After initial talks between the CDU and the Greens in North Rhine-Westphalia, the two parties decided to officially start exploratory talks.

Düsseldorf – The CDU and the Greens officially want to start exploratory talks about a possible coalition in North Rhine-Westphalia. Bodies of both parties spoke out in favor of it on Sunday, as the CDU and Greens announced in the evening. The CDU clearly won the state election a week ago with 35.7 percent of the vote. The Greens almost tripled their result compared to the 2017 election and became the third strongest force with 18.2 percent. So far, however, it has not been clear which parties want to form a government together.

After the first talks: Wüst is confident – Neubaur reminds of the traffic light

Prime Minister and CDU top candidate Hendrik Wust said on Sunday evening: “The conversation with the representatives of the Greens this week was very open and, in my opinion, also very constructive.” One now wants to explore whether there is a solid basis for coalition negotiations. In these times, NRW needs “a government that is both stable and ambitious at the same time,” said Wüst. “Not least in view of the turning point caused by the global pandemic and the war in Europe, we have to rethink many topics.” Top candidate Mona Neubaur and state head Felix Banaszak jointly declared for the Greens on Sunday evening: “Calculated are both a coalition of CDU and Greens and a traffic light coalition possible.”

The CDU has signaled a very serious interest in forming a coalition, and the SPD is also available to form a government. “The FDP has made it clear that it is fundamentally available for further talks, but not at the present time, and that it sees the government mandate for the CDU and the Greens.” Therefore, they now want to go into exploratory talks with the CDU. If the talks are successful, “we will propose to our party that we enter into coalition negotiations,” explained Neubaur and Banaszak. As a coalition, the CDU and Greens would have a comfortable majority in the state parliament. After the conversation with Wüst on Wednesday, Neubaur had already said that the conversation was “pleasant, open and honest”.

Despite the historically bad result: Kuchaty and Wüst meet for a conversation

Prime Minister Wüst made the intersections between the two parties clear on the evening of the election: He repeatedly emphasized that climate protection and jobs had to be brought together. This is the most important task. Who goes into the exploratory talks for the CDU initially remained open on Sunday. The Greens have already named an “exploration team” of eleven people, including Neubaur and Banaszak. Despite everything, the election winner Wüst and the SPD head of state want to meet on Monday Thomas Kuchaty meet in a small group in the Düsseldorf state parliament for a working meeting. Head of the State Chancellery Nathanael Liminski and the Secretary General of the NRW-SPD, Nadja Lüders, should also take part. (lp/dpa)