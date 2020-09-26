After a Corona break, activists of the “Endegebiet” alliance are again blocking and occupying facilities in the Rhenish lignite mining area. A large number of the police are in action. “Fridays for Future” wants to demonstrate together with “Endegebiet”.

E.Another large-scale operation in the Rhenish lignite mining area: Several hundred activists broke into the Garzweiler opencast mine on Saturday morning. As a spokeswoman for the Aachen police announced, around 200 people managed to occupy a part of the open pit that was no longer in use. This is a backfilled dredging hole, a so-called coal bunker.

In addition, several hundred police officers are on duty at the Weisweiler coal-fired power plant, where a group from the “End of Terrain” alliance is blocking conveyor belts and demonstrating in front of the plant. There were also incidents at the Lausward gas power plant near Düsseldorf and at the train station in Cologne-Ehrenfeld. At noon, “Fridays for Future” and the alliance “All villages should stay” wanted to demonstrate in Garzweiler for a quick phase-out of coal energy.

End of the terrain announced that around 3000 participants should take part in blockade actions during the day.

This time, actions are also directed against a gas-fired power plant

For the first time, “Endegebiet” is also blocking the gas infrastructure in the Rheinisches Kohlerevier, said the alliance’s spokesperson, Kim Solievna. The aim of the campaign is to expose natural gas as a climate killer. For example, methane is released during the production and transport of natural gas, which is a much stronger greenhouse gas than CO2. The spokeswoman emphasized that gas is just as harmful to the climate as coal power along the entire production chain.

The gas infrastructure is currently being expanded significantly, said Solievna. “It is madness to invest billions in natural gas, pipelines and fracking ports instead of in renewable energies”, criticized the activist and called natural gas a “fossil impasse”. Lina Gobbelé from “Fridays for Future” said the movement was demonstrating together with “Ende Ende”.

